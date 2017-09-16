Nancy: Malaysia day a key day for all Malaysians

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Malaysia Day is an important day for all Malaysians as it is the country’s birthday.

According to Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Sept 16 is a day to remind Malaysians about the many historical feats and struggles faced by their forefathers leading to the independence and the formation of Malaysia.

“My hope for this Malaysia Day is that we strengthen our common values, our pride as a united nation, our love for peace and harmony – our greatest asset as Malaysians.

“Let us place more trust onto each other and ourselves, and remember our diversity is our strength, and Malaysia’s future is key in all we do and practise,” she said in her Malaysia Day message.

She said that 54 years ago on this day, the nation experienced one of its most significant and historic changes, when the peninsula was united with Sarawak and Sabah (as well as Singapore until the republic’s cessation in 1965), motivated by the shared vision of a stronger and more united Malaysia.

She said Malaysia Day also serves to remind the younger generation that without unity, they could not have achieved independence as easily at such an early stage.

“Unity has always been a pertinent national message, for without it, our nation might never have become the harmonious and unique multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-lingual Malaysia that we are today.

‘On this Malaysia Day too, let us not forget the other elements that have pushed us towards becoming a more inclusive and progressive nation.

“Apart from our strength in unity, our motivations have also stemmed from the constant pursuit of democracy and economic prosperity by leveraging on our social and cultural diversities,” she said.

Nancy said as a Sarawakian, she felt blessed and proud to have Sarawak as a part of Malaysia.

“In 2010, I was extremely delighted when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak further established and recognised Malaysia Day by declaring Sept 16 as a nationwide public holiday.

“Through this official recognition of this highly significant day, I am happy to see that as a whole nation, we have the opportunity to annually celebrate this beautiful occasion in remembrance of our shared goals and past endeavours.”

Nancy said like longhouses in Sarawak, which houses different families in peace under one roof, Malaysia is home to millions of people from various backgrounds, ethnics, cultures and religions.

“It is our unwavering unity, patriotism, love and trust in our beloved nation that form the strongest foundation to build a better Malaysia today and for tomorrow, for each and every Malaysian.”