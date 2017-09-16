New polyclinic should solve congestion at present facility — Rep

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The RM35-million polyclinic project, scheduled for completion in 2020, should serve as a solution to the acute congestion at the current facility, which is in the city centre.

The new polyclinic will be sited on a 5.9-acre site adjacent to Miri Hospital.

According to Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, the project under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) consists of two phases.

“Phase I which included earth-filling works, costing RM2 million, reached completion in June this year – two months ahead of schedule.,

Phase II costing RM33 million will commence in August 2018, with project tender to be out in April 2018,” he told reporters after visiting the project site yesterday, where he was accompanied by Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong and Polyclinic Miri senior assistant medical officer John Sudin, as well as community leaders Temenggong Abdul Rahman Fadzail and Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim.

Earlier Public Works Department (JKR) Miri project manager Mohd Saifrol presented the briefing to the visitors.

On the facilities at the new polyclinic, Ting said it would a total of 130 parking spaces.

“I will suggest to the Ministry of Health for a multi-storey carpark facility to be built at the polyclinic. This should serve as a long-term strategy in solving the parking problem currently experienced at Miri Hospital,” he said.

Ting was among several local elected representatives here who voiced out concern on the badly congested Miri Polyclinic.

It is leant that patients would arrive at the polyclinic as early as 5.30am to receive treatment.

According to John, the polyclinic caters for 800 to 900 patients daily – translating into 18,000 to 19,000 patients a month.

Asked on the public request for the present polyclinic to be maintained, John said the decision would be made at the ministerial level.