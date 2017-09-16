No decision on placing religious, aided schools under one ministry yet

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Education Ministry and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) have yet to decide whether or not to place religious schools and aided schools under one ministry or to maintain it as it is right now.

Education Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof said this when asked about the latest development between the ministry and Jakim on deciding the registration terms of religious and aided schools after visiting a communal work programme at SK Merpati Jepang today.

“Religious schools and tahfiz schools are under the jurisdiction of the state government and the religious council of that state. There are religious schools that registered with the ministry but they are private schools. And since they register with us, they follow the national co-curiculum. Other tahfiz schools have their own co-curriculums.”

He further explained that Jakim is a central body whose role is to regulate institutions related to religion.

Jakim does not have any schools; fardhu ain classes held in the afternoon are run by the state government and the religious council of that state, and sometimes are held in the government schools.

Tahfiz schools where the students live in dorms and so-called ‘sekolah pondoks’ are not under the ministry, he said.