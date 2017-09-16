Nurturing patriotic spirit through Jalur Gemilang

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: A political secretary to chief minister Teng Ung Woo distributed national flags (Jalur Gemilang) to several primary schools here yesterday.

Teng said the objective was to create and nurture patriotic spirit and sense of love and loyalty towards the nation in the young children.

He visited the schools to distribute the Jalur Gemilang and spent time to join the children and teachers in celebrating the occasion.

The schools he visited were SK Sungai Paoh, SJK Su Lok, SJK Siung Hua, SJK Sze Lu, SJK Kiew Mang and SJk Su Kwong.