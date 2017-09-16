Security Forces — Guardians of nation’s sovereignty

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

THE establishment of the Border Scout on May 10, 1963 was meant not only for the troops to become the ‘eyes and ears’ of the security forces, but also for them to be the ‘front runners’ in the fight against the enemy during such tumultuous period in the nation’s history.

The force was modelled on the legendary Iban trackers, who were deployed by the British to fight against the communists during the Malayan Emergency between 1948 and 1960.

The Border Scout was dissolved in 1974 upon the signing of the ‘Sri Aman’ peace accord, which marked the end of the communist insurgency in Sarawak. From thereon, their services were no longer needed — some of them were absorbed into the regular police force, while others left the service.

The police service then was mobilised to the field role. When Malaysia was formed in 1963, this law enforcement unit became known as the Police Field Force (PFF).

“When this field force became more established and expansion became virtually completed in 1969, the fighting role of the Border Scout was substantially reduced,” said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar – a former police officer himself.

According to him, he joined police training in 1964 and started serving in 1965.

“I was posted to the PFF in 1968 as a platoon commander serving mostly in Miri, Sarikei and Sibu areas – all under Rascom (Rajang Security Command). I’d seen the worst of the conflict,” he recalled, adding that the PFF was one of the finest fighting forces at the time.

“We’re not as well equipped as the army but we did just as well.”

Asked if there was any battle scene that got captured by cameras, Wan Junaidi responded: “None of the PFF men had camera.”

The PFF changed its name to General Operations Force (GOF) on Oct 20, 1997.

Wan Junaidi viewed the ‘Emergency Period’ was among the most threatening events that befell South East Asia.

“Vietnam was in turmoil, Malaya was struggling – the communist movement was very strong in Singapore then, right on the doorstep of the peninsula (Malaya). So, Tunku was thinking of saving Singapore from the communist threat; thus, saving Malaya as well.

“Sarawak too was facing communist threat in the 1950s and 1960s. Police were well aware of the subversion, the penetration of communists into the Chinese schools throughout Sarawak, Chinese-based organisations and among the community. The movement was really strong in Kuching, Sibu, Sarikei, Binatang (Bintangor) and Miri at the time,” he said.

The ‘Tunku’ whom Wan Junaidi was referring to was the ‘Father of Independence’ Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra

Al-Haj, the nation’s first prime minister.

The idea for the formation of the ‘Greater Federation’ – namely ‘Malaysia’ – was thought by Tunku Abdul Rahman in July 1959, during the general election in Malaya.

He then announced the proposal during the South East Asia Journalists luncheon in Singapore in 1961, followed by the Commonwealth Association Meeting also in Singapore.

The whole idea of Si

ngapore, Brunei, Sarawak and Sabah gaining independence through Malaysia was consistent with the objective of the United Nations (UN) after World War II, for European colonial powers to grant independence to all their subjected territories around the world.

“Not all the South E

ast Asian nations received Tunku’s proposed merger well, though. The Philippines, because of its claim over North Borneo (Sabah); and President Sukarno of Indonesia branded the move as ‘neo-colonialism’.

“Thus, the ‘Co

nfrontation’ started. Then, Sarawak faced both the communist threat and the confrontation from Indonesia. Sarawak

did not have the capacity to face these threats – they needed reinforcements from the British and Malayan armed forces,” said Wan Junaidi, who is the author of the book ‘A Policeman’.