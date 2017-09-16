WAK 2017 ready to amaze with talent filled festival

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: With over 70 events and more signing up, What About Kuching (WAK) 2017 is all set for this inaugural festival that celebrates the arts, culture and lifestyles of the people of Kuching.

WAK festival director Donald Tan said all that was left to be done was fine-tuning programmes, quality of staging, volunteers and other matters that need to be mobilised.

“We’re trying to get everybody prepared and to iron out rough patches. When the festival launches, it will be something that everyone can enjoy rather than get stressed about,” he told The Borneo Post after their final meeting this morning.

Tan added that one of their main concerns now was getting enough people and resources to stage and fund their many events.

The state government is onboard and lending their support, especially Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his ministry.

“We still need continued help from members of the private sector who can afford to contribute in some way. We urge them to come onboard, as we really need their help,” said Tan.

Groups are still signing up with their events, so those who are still contemplating should take the plunge and sign up now.

Tan added that the easiest way to help is to tell your friends.

“The performers are ready and looking forward to the festival. The one thing we cannot control is the audience. We need to go and reach out, get a bit of publicity out there. But anything that anyone can do in terms of shoutouts to friends and family will go a long way to draw more people to our events.”

WAK 2017 celebrates the arts, culture and lifestyles of the people of Kuching by creating a platform to share the abundant talent here and throughout Sarawak.

The month-long event, beginning Sept 30 to Oct 29, will encompass every genre from visual to performing arts, traditional to contemporary arts, and from static exhibitions to active outdoor pursuits.

To date, over 70 components have already been committed by various groups, with more to come. Want to join the party? Send in your proposals to info@aboutkuching.com.

Know someone who fits into what WAK 2017 is trying to achieve? Get in touch at info@aboutkuching.com. If possible, include contact information for the person or group that you are suggesting.

For updates, like WAK 2017 on Facebook or follow them on Instagram at @aboutkuching. Check out the hashtags #WAK2017 and #aboutkuching. Their website is aboutkuching.com.