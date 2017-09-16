‘Work together to achieve nation’s vision’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Patriotism should be embedded in the heart of every Malaysian.

The survival of this nation depends on our willingness to work together in accordance with our capacity and ability to achieve the nation’s vision especially through National Transformation 2050 (TN50).

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said this at a 2017 Miri Division ‘Negaraku Merdeka’ programme attended by local community leaders and department heads at the Islamic Complex here yesterday. It was run by the Information Department.

“I am urging everyone including community leaders, department heads and 1Malaysia Community leadership to be the foundation of our nation’s aspiration, and to encourage the community to unite in working for the progress and prosperity of the state and country.

“This ‘Negaraku Merdeka’ programme has a clear goal and purpose to strengthen the unity of people from various backgrounds in this country while embracing independence,” he said.

Ting emphasised the importance of Malaysia Day and how lucky Malaysians are to live in a peaceful country where people of diverse religious backgrounds and ethnicities live harmoniously without being discriminated against.

“It’s important for us to maintain this peace; never take this for granted and continue this practice as we have seen and heard in the news about other countries in turmoil. As Malaysians, we have to be grateful for the peace we have achieved so far,” he added.

Miri Information officer Wahid Muhamad in his welcoming speech reminded the people to look back and appreciate the sacrifices of previous and current leaders in developing Malaysia, and advised everyone to use social media wisely.

Also present were Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim, Pemanca Abang Mohamad Dato Sri Abang Othman, representative from the Resident’s Office, Siti Rohani Yusuf and representative from Miri City Council, Roslan Ali.