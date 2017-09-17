54 underprivileged children take part in outreach programme

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Fifty-four underprivileged children from Kudei and Sungai Apong took part in an outreach programme at HAUS KCH in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebration yesterday.

The programme, organised by Projects for the People (PP), is themed ‘Personal Hygiene’.

“The children are among the most impoverished in Kuching City and we are grateful to Society of Kuching Urban Poor to be given the opportunity to serve this underprivileged group,” said PP coordinator Vicky Ang.

“Our theme focuses on personal hygiene, a vital topic for awareness. The absence of personal hygiene brings many problems. Being sick is never an option for a poor person and without maintaining their personal hygiene, the possibility of an urban poor child getting sick is very likely.”

The outreach programme kick-started with lively energisers and warm-ups led by MCs and presenters Karen Lijong and Melissa Ramanair. They then delved into the topic of

‘What Is, Why It Is Important and How to Maintain Personal Hygiene’, in fluent Bahasa Sarawak, to ensure the understanding and focus of the children on the topic.

Fun activities to ensure retention of the discussion included an action-song parody version of ‘Baby Shark Doo Doo’, entitled ‘Clean Ourselves Doo Doo’; as well as an art workshop led by local artist and poet, Angelina Bong. They also got free haircuts and cake for September babies and to celebrate Malaysia Day, and a goody bag filled with personal hygiene items to practise what they have learned at the event.

Hauskeeper and co-founder of HAUS KCH, Syed Rusydie said: “Projects gearing towards social togetherness and aiding the impoverished sectors are welcoming opportunities for member bodies of HAUS KCH to reach out to those in need. We are pleased to live up to the principles of HAUS while playing our parts to make this project an applauding success on our country’s birthday.”