ACCCIS hopes to work with govt to address economic issues

MIRI: The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Sarawak government in addressing some issues relating to the state’s economy.

Leading a delegation on a courtesy visit on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg at his office in Kuching recently, ACCCIS president Lee Khoi Yun said the association hopes the visit could nurture a better relationship and cooperation between it and the state government.

“The economic development in Sarawak was hugely participated by ACCCIS members. Hence it is our utmost concern to have the state government’s support, especially in highlighting issues relating to economic development,” Lee said in a press statement released Thursday.

The courtesy call saw ACCCIS present a Memorandum on Current Issues to the CM, outlining its concern and support for positive development and views, as well as recommendations on resolving current issues.

“The meeting was a fruitful one and we appreciate our CM for the opportunity granted to us, and his willingness to discuss and listen to the views of the private sector,” said Lee.

The delegation comprised ACCCIS deputy president Tan Jit Kee, vice-president Dr Hii Sui Cheng, secretary-general Lee Khim Sin, assistant secretary-general Vincent Lu Yew Hee, treasurer Sim Soon Tian and council members Dr Christopher Ngui Siew Ling, Ko Wai Neng, Ho Siew Hua, Albert Sim Yam Leong, Lai Chau Liong, Chai Voon Tok and Dato’ Dr Ngu Piew Seng.