Car wash proposal to solve a dusty problem

MIRI: Democratic Action Party (DAP) here wants Miri City Council (MCC) to come out with a solution to the dusty situation at Jalan Krokop Utama.

Pujut Assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon said the the situation was a health hazard as the site was close to residential areas and schools.

“It was understood that Krokop is an industrial area, but there are people living in the area and schools nearby. It’s unhygienic for eateries to operate as each vehicle passing by sends dust into the air,” he said during a press conference at DAP Miri office on Thursday.

Ting suggested that operators of industries be made to erect washing bays for their vehicles to be washed of dirt and mud before entering the main road.

“The heavy vehicles will have to drive through the washing bays to be washed of dust before going onto the road. The operators must change the water at the washing bays otherwise the problem will return.”

He believes MCC did have rule out such requirement. It must be strictly enforced for the sake of the health of people in the area.

Also present in the press conference was state DAP secretary Alan Ling.

In March this year, MCC issued a press statement on the issue ‘Notice To Perform Works” to firms which contributed to the dust at Jalan Krokop Utama.

The notices would be served under the Cleanliness By-Laws to the firms mainly involved in transportation and construction, giving them one month to rectify the situation.

In the event that these firms fail to comply with the notice, the council will consider sterner measures in light of the many complaints raised by the public, in particular nearby shopkeepers and residents.