District’s Malaysia Day event also hosts officials from Indonesia

TEBEDU: The district-level Malaysia Day 2017 celebration at Tebedu District Office hosted not only locals, but also officials from the neighbouring Indonesian district of Entikong.

The Indonesians were present upon the invitation from the organisers.

Deputy Serian Resident Mastapa Julaihi also attended the event, of which the highlights were the raising of both Jalur Gemilang and Sarawak flags, as well as the release of pigeons to signify peace.

Tebedu District Officer Raymond Achen Kambeng said the simple but meaningful function involved some 500 people, including those representing the 12 contingents.

On behalf of the organisers, he expressed his gratitude to Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong who is Tebedu assemblyman and Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben for allocating funds to ensure the success of event.

However, both elected representatives were unable to attend the celebration.

Raymond said the 12 contingents comprised heads of departments, members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Armed Forces and General Operations Force (GOF), local community leaders and village chiefs, those from village security and development committees, as well as the ‘piruchong’ (bamboo musical instrument) troupe from Kampung Pichin.