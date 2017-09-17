Facebook account holder arrested for comments against former leader

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police have arrested a man who is alleged to have posted insulting comments against a late leader of the country via social media.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Amer Awal said the 28-year-old was called to present himself at Kuching District police headquarters yesterday evening, where police personnel seized a mobile phone from him for investigation purpose.

“A police report was lodged at Sekama police station regarding a status uploaded by a Facebook account owner, which was said to have humiliated the late leader,” Amer said in a statement.

According to him, after reviewing the status police decided to investigate the report under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The owner of the Facebook account, a 28-year-old man, was identified and called to Kuching District police headquarters and was then arrested,” Amer said, adding the man was later released on police bail after his statement was recorded.

The said Facebook post, however, has been taken down.

Meanwhile, Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen posted remarks on his Facebook page regarding the arrest of the man.

“The charge was that he has posted some unpleasant remarks about the prime minister.

“The police claimed that they did not require a warrant to effect the arrest, and also disallowed a lawyer to be present during the interrogation.

“It is a big irony that on this Malaysia Day, the rights of the people to comment against our political leaders is so much suppressed as if there is no right of expression amongst the people.”

Chong also said ‘it is a shame that the administration of the country has to resort to police oppression to suppress the voices of dissent’.