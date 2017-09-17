Form laughter club to develop comedians – Lee

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin has thrown a challenge to Parkcity Everly Hotel general manager Andrew Peter Law to form a laughter club in Miri.

Lee pointed out that with the establishment of the laughter club, more talents or comedians can be further developed.

“Laughter is the best part of life. It is a very good way of de-stressing oneself and it is very contagious.

“By establishing a laughter club here, we will be able to produce more local comedians. We can also organise more fun events for the public including laughter-based seminars and conferences.

“It is a great way to attract more tourists coming to Miri where they can come here to relax and enjoy while indulging themselves in lots of laughing sessions, a great boost to our tourism industry,” Lee told reporters in a press conference at Parkcity Everly Hotel here on Thursday.

Lee revealed that he was looking into establishing the club by next year.

His proposal has received full support from Miri mayor Adam Yii who was also present at the press conference.

“Laughter is important and it has always been part of our life. It is hoped that the proposed club with their future events will be able to bring more laughter and happiness to the resort city of Miri,” said Yii, on behalf of the Miri City Council.

Taking on the challenge, Law said that for the first time, Parkcity Everly Hotel will soon be bringing one of South East Asia’s most iconic and respected performing artist and a brilliant stand-up comedian, Kumar to perform at the hotel on Sep 23.

The show is to be held in conjunction with a nationwide tour of seven cities in Malaysia – Ipoh, Penang, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Miri and Johor Bahru throughout September and October – called Kumarsutra.

Kumarsutra is co-organised by Deckworks Events & Entertainment and Old Bridge Delicatessen with support from Enrich by Malaysia Airlines and Parkcity Everly Hotel Miri.

“This show is meant to remind people to celebrate life. Laughter brings people together no matter what race, religion or colour of skin.

“We all have our paths which involve sadness, happiness, regrets and accomplishments, let me share with you mine. You are never alone,” said Kumar.

Kumarsutra is a show that culminates all of Kumar’s talents, integrating the elements that have made him famous.

Fusing together the traditional and modern aspects of performing arts that have been perfected over the years, Kumar brings the audience a show like none other, transcending across age, gender and race.

In the past two decades, Kumar has proven to be a multi-talented performer, entertaining millions as a comedian, TV host, actor, dancer, director and author.

Proudly presented by Malaysia’s premier comedy entertainment company LOL Events, the show will see Kumar perform a personalised show that will bring the audience through a story of struggle and triumph, all delivered in Kumar’s trademark sense of humour.

Audiences can witness Kumar’s raunchy humour as he entertains with his sharp wit, whimsical storytelling and the ability to find the funny in the most difficult situations.

“Miri has a special side for comedy scene because we all do like to laugh. We hope that we will be able to attract comedy fans, local and abroad to this event first of its kind here. This is a beginning of a positive future especially for tourism.

“We are also looking into combining local and foreign comedians and work on more events with LOL next year. This is something very exciting for us,” said Law.

Law added that Kumarsutra has received encouraging response with over 500 tickets purchased as of yesterday.

“Most of those who had purchased the tickets to the night of starlight comedy are from outside Sarawak. This proves that such event can really help to further develop our tourism industry,” he added.

For more information on show details, visit www.kumarsutra.com.

Deckworks Events and Entertainment directors Allen Jude and Daneil Balan and special assistant to Lee, Eric Chin were also present.