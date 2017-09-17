Joint op seizes heavy vehicles, logs from Ulu Sg Tuah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KANOWIT: Heavy vehicles and logs, believed to be illegally procured, were confiscated by enforcement personnel during a joint operation on a site at Ulu Sungai Tuah near here yesterday.

Acting upon tip-off, a team comprising members of the Marine Police, Forest Department and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) was immediately dispatched to the site, where they found a lorry laden with logs, a tractor and 336 logs.

The seizure was later handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation and disposal.

According to SFC, they suspected that the logs were illegally extracted based on the absence of official markings on each piece.

“Moreover, the timber licence issued for the area (Ulu Sungai Tuah) expired last year,” it said in an issued statement.

A police report on the case was lodged at Sibu Jaya Police Station.