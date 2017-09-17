Nation 

Mat Taib returns to Umno, realise futility of opposition cause – Najib

Najib Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today announced that former UMNO vice-president Tan Sri Muhammad Muhamad Taib has returned to the UMNO fold.

The latest development in the Barisan Nasional main party was announced personally by the prime minister and UMNO president at a special press conference at the UMNO headquarters, here today.

“Tan Sri Muhammad Muhamad Taib is aware that the struggles of the opposition parties particularly the PKR was in vain,” said Najib who explained that Muhammad also pledged to work together to ensure UMNO’s success,” he said. – Bernama

