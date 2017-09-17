PBB honours ‘unwritten’ culture

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The culture of understanding among members of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) should be preserved, saying that it is the source of the party’s strength.

According to Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, who is also PBB secretary-general, members of both Pesaka and Bumiputra wings of PBB have profound understanding that there shall not be any conflict or clash of interest amongst themselves.

“So, we fit in very well because in our constitution, this is well taken care of; except that only the position structure is based on understanding – it’s unwritten but it is the culture of PBB.

“I think as long as we understand and respect (between one another) as well as put a high regard as far as we are concerned, I think the party is very strong.

“That is the source of strength for PBB,” he told reporters here after the ‘Merarau Segulai Sejalai’ programme at Rumah Mary, Sungai Bidut yesterday, hosted by PBB Bawang Assan.

The guests comprised members of seven PBB units here – namely Bawang Assan, Tanjung Penasu, Pasai, Rassau, Bungan, Bukit Besai (pro tem) and Sungai Bidut (pro tem).

Adding on, Dr Rundi also called upon the PBB units to work closely together.

Meanwhile, longhouse chieftain Mary Geruna said she was honoured to play host to the top PBB leaders.

According to her, her 18-door longhouse was built in 1938 and is in need of repairs.

“We also hope for assistance for rewiring works because this is a very old longhouse. That aside, we also request for WiFi service as the youths these ways are Internet-savvy,” she said.

On Mary’s request, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said: “Because they requested for some projects to renovate and upgrade their longhouse, we have this programme called ‘Projek Bantuan Rumah’ from my ministry.”

Nanta said should the ministry approve his recommendation, it would be RM10,000 per family – there are 18 families.

“So, they (the longhouse) will be getting about RM180,000 for repairs from my ministry,” he said.

Later, Dr Rundi also announced RM10,000 from his Minor Rural Project grant for Rumah Mary’s security and development committee (JKKK), and another RM20,000 for PBB Bawang Assan.

Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu who is Sarawak Biodiversity Council advisor, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, political secretaries to chief minister Maurice Joannes Giri, Petrus Igat Mathias, Councillor Tapah Ata, Jenny Bangga, Temenggong Stanley Gramong and Romeo Christopher Tegong, who is also acting PBB Bawang Assan chairman and PBB Sungai Bidut pro tem chairman Jiram Mardan were present at the event.