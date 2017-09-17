PBB Pantai Damai fully prepared for 14th GE, should it be called

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pantai Damai branch is all ready for the 14th general election (GE14) that could be called at any time.

Its chairman Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the branch, which has the most number of members among all PBB branches, will be rallying behind any candidate named by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Santubong parliamentary seat.

According to him, 82 per cent of the 14,640 PBB Pantai Damai branch members are voters, making it easier for the party to garner support for BN.

“82 per cent is a very big figure, we just encourage them to vote and become our supporters,” he told journalists after giving a briefing to branch leaders and members at a hotel here today.

Dr Rahman, who is also Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity, said the branch’s machinery is moving at all times regardless of whether the candidate or election date had been announced.

He said the branch had no clue about the candidacy for Santubong but added that it’s incumbent, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, was “popular and has been delivering a lot of big projects in the area”.

“He’s been delivering a lot for us. So I think there is no problem about Pantai Damai,” said Dr Rahman.