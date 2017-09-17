PM expected to make major announcement later today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to make a major announcement today at 4.45pm at the Umno headquarters, Putra World Trade Centre.

An invitation was sent out to all Umno supreme council members last night from the party’s secretary-general to attend the press conference, major news outlets reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s working visit to Perlis will also take a back seat as he is expected to cut it short to attend the meeting.

When contacted, a source in the Sarawak state government said the announcement is unlikely related to the dissolution of Parliament to pave the way for a general election.

“It will not be about the general election because they did not invite CM and other BN components,” the source said.

It is widely speculated by Chinese media that the announcement might be about members of the opposition switching camp to Umno.

“However, opposition contacts are denying this,” said the source.

Other mainstream media believe that it is an Umno related matter as it is being held in Umno headquarters and attended by Umno leaders.

The latest speculation is that Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal would be switching camps, but the rumour was quickly dismissed by his closest aide in a statement to The Borneo Post (Sabah).

“Definitely not. The rumours are not true. In case the parliament is dissolved, Parti Warisan Sabah is ready.”