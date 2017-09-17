Wildlife Centre hosts double celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Semenggoh Wildlife Centre hosted a double celebration – Malaysia Day and the birthday of a baby male orangutan here yesterday.

About 500 people comprising Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) staff, adopters and walk-in visitors were present at the celebration.

The highlight of the event was the cake cutting ceremony for Baby Mas by some of the adopters led by Sarawak Forestry totally protected areas management service manager Abang Arabi Abang Aimran, who represented SFC chief executive officer Wong Ting Chung.

Wong, in his text of speech read by Abang Arabi, said the gathering was unique, which brings together adopters, staff and walk-in visitors on a most timely occasion, that is, to celebrate for the very first time an orangutan birthday.

“Malaysia Day is held on Sept 16 every year to commemorate the establishment of the Malaysian Federation on the same date in 1963. It marked the joining together of Malaya, North Borneo, Singapore and Sarawak to form Malaysia.

“For Semenggoh, Sept 16, 2016 is also an important date to remember as one of our baby orangutan was born on this meaningful day.

“This baby orangutan was later named Mas, taking the three letter abbreviation code for Malaysia,” he said.

Wong said Sarawak Forestry plans to organise this event annually for the public and hopes such celebration would help create awareness and appreciation for wildlife, especially the orangutan conservation efforts.

He said in conjunction with Semenggoh’s double celebration, SFC’s team at Semenggoh Wildlife Centre has started the MAS-100-Adopter-Race.

From Sept 1 to yesterday, some 60 individuals had signed to adopt the baby orangutan Mas.

“On behalf of Sarawak Forestry, I take this opportunity to thank all the adopters, who are here joining us today as well as adopters from elsewhere supporting us.

“Also on this occasion, to anyone who wishes to help us accomplish the Mas-100-Adopters race, you still can do so at our Parkshop with an adoption fee of RM200.

“We have great challenges and great opportunities and with your help, we will meet the target and make this year the best birthday present for baby Mas. All proceeds shall be channelled to Sarawak Conservation Fund,” he said.

Also present was Semenggoh park manager Chong Jiew Han.