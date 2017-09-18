Call to establish Miri hockey association

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawak Hockey Association (SHA) wants Miri to set up its own association in order to look into the welfare of players in this division.

“I have given the task to the Warrior Hockey Club of Miri, and we hope to see this materialize soon, for the good of our hockey players here,” said its president Datin Mary Sadiah Zainuddin.

She made the call at the closing of the 3 on 3 tournament organised by Warrior Hockey Club (WHC) at SMK St Columba on Saturday.

Also present at the event were Miri hockey coach Rudi Naziri and SMK St Columba senior assistant for co-curriculum Mohamad Affendi Panglima.

Mary added that having an association will make it easier to carry our workshops for referees and coaches, and for efforts to improve the standard of hockey in Miri.

Currently, Miri has no hockey association after the last one became inactive in the 1990s. Currently, all hockey practices and tournaments here are managed directly by Miri hockey coach Rudi through Warrior Hockey Club.

Meanwhile, the 3 on 3 tournament saw Team Thunder and SMK St Columba (D) emerging as champions in the Boys and Girls categories respectively.

Second and third for the boys were SMK Baru (C) and SM Sains (A) for the boys with Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang (E) and SMK St Columba (A) for the girls.

A total of 26 boy’s teams and 22 girl’s teams took part.