Filmmakers, thespians recognised at Sarawak Theatre Festival 2017

KUCHING: A theatre play titled ‘Metamoforsa Kosong’ by Pertubuhan Teater Sanggar Kreatif Kuching won the Sarawak Theatre Festival 2017 (FTS 2017) on Sunday, bagging a RM2,500 cash prize, a trophy and certificate.

Its director Mohamad Asri Ibrahim also won ‘Best Director’ at the festival in a ceremony held at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) auditorium.

A play titled ‘Skizorfrenia’ won second place, performed by Grup Teater Asiilah while ‘Mariam’, a play performed by Grup Teater Berkail Permata Kenyalang I-UITM Sarawak won third place.

The ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Actress’ awards went to Shafa’at Zainal Abidin (Skizorfrenia) and Hartini Adurahman (Metamoforsa Kosong), respectively.

The ‘Best Supporting Male Actor’ and ‘Best Supporting Female Actress’ awards went to Mohamad Zohren (Metamorfosa Kosong) and Dayang Norita (Mariam), respectively, while ‘Skizofrenia’ took home the ‘Best Cinematography’ award.

Present to witness and hand over the prizes were Corporate Affairs Assistant Minister Abdullah Saidol and state National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) state assistant director Mohamad Razy Mohamad Nor.

Saidol, in his speech at the event, congratulated JKKN for their effort, and presented an allocation worth RM2,000 to the State Theatre Council.

He also presented assistance worth RM2,000 to all seven theatre groups participating in FTS 2017.

Among the groups participating were Anak Seni Sidma Sarawak with ‘Protes’, Perfilems with ‘Diari Seorang Ibu’, Permata Kenyalang II-UiTM Sarawak with ‘Titik Mula Titik Akhir’ and Persatuan Seni Persembahan Sifar with ‘Mendung Berlalu’.