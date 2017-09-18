Sarawak 

Five hurt as car plunges into ravine

Rescue personnel attend to the trapped victim inside the car.

BINTULU: Five people were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine at Mile 25 of Bintulu-Miri coastal road yesterday.

The incident came to light following a distress call at 7.32am to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), prompting the deployment of 10 rescue personnel.

Bomba personnel arrived at the scene, located 27km from here, at 7.50am and found five men inside the car.

One victim – trapped in the rear passenger seat – had to be extricated out and sent along with the other four to Bintulu Hospital for treatment.

All five are reportedly in stable condition following the incident.

