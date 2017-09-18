Girl, 12, among three killed in two separate accidents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Three individuals, including a child, were killed while another was left in critical condition following two separate accidents along Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy head DSP Bingkok John said the first accident, involving a car and a lorry, occurred at KM80 of Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman at 7.40pm on Saturday.

The accident claimed the lives of 12-year-old Bea Bianca Clement, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and her 33-year-old aunt Nengi Kanchil, who succumbed to her injuries around 3am yesterday at Serian Hospital.

According to Bingkok, initial investigation indicated that the car driven by Nengi had gone out of control along a bend of the road and veered into the opposite lane, where it collided with a lorry.

He added that the impact left Bea Bianca’s younger sister, aged 10, in critical condition while her elder sister, aged 15, sustained only minor injuries.

The critically-injured sibling is currently warded at Sarawak General Hospital here.

The second accident, meanwhile, claimed the life of a man who was among six people travelling in a van, which crashed at KM64 of the same road.

Bingkok disclosed that the incident happened at 9.40am yesterday when the van swerved to avoid a collision with a car, but ended up skidding off the road and overturning on the left side of it.

The crash claimed the life of Edmund Mangoi Budin, 49, of Rumah Randi in Entanak, Betong, who was pronounced dead at the site.

Police have classified both incidents under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.