Help out in health education — Soon Koh

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Volunteer organisations and social service associations are called upon to get involved in health education, and pass down the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle to the masses.

Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh pointed out that doing so would complement the efforts of medical staff, hospitals and Ministry of Health personnel in creating awareness of practising good health habits.

“I would also like to raise a point about health education – while blood donation is important to save lives, prevention is always better than cure. Health education is important in our community; telling people how important it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle (and) proper ways of taking care of oneself.

“Of course, this can be done through hospitals, medical staff and Ministry of Health personnel, but they alone are inadequate as they are busy with their daily responsibilities. So, I would like to call upon voluntary organisations and social service associations to also do that (health education) for example, the Red Crescent Society.

“It is extremely important to know that prevention is better than cure; if we can take care of preventive measures, then a lot of diseases can be prevented. Prevention of HIV/AIDS, drug abuse – all these can be done through health education. Even hygienic ways of taking care of ourselves can prevent outbreak of a lot of diseases like tuberculosis, HIV, dengue and typhoid,” he said when officiating at the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) National Blood Donation Campaign and presentation of Blood Donors Certificates for Sibu District here yesterday.

Wong, who is also Second Finance Minister, also mentioned that donating blood is a noble cause as it helps save lives, adding helping strangers is the greatest love of all.

National Blood Donation Campaign, HIV/AIDS and Drug Abuse Committee chairman Dr Seri Buana Zainudin urged everyone to donate blood.

“This is our social responsibility – donating blood to help save lives,” he added.

A total of 266 persons each received an award for donating more than 30 pints of blood.

At the same time, results of the national-level Blood Donation Campaign 2016 for special, individual, private organisation, chapter and branch categories were announced.

The results of Blood Donation Competition 2016 for statutory bodies, non-governmental organisations (clubs and societies), private companies, religious bodies, schools and institutions of higher learning were also announced.

Dr Ngian Hie Ung, who is the event organising chairperson and also chairperson of Blood Donors and Organ Donation Recruitment Drive Sub-committee, also spoke at the function.

Among those present was MRC Sibu chapter chairman Penghulu Chua Hong Kee.