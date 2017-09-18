House saved from fire, thanks to neighbour’s quick action

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Quick action by a neighbour helped prevent fire from destroying a house at Bukit Orang, Jalan Sultan Iskandar here on Saturday night.

According to Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department, they received a call at 10.28pm from a resident, who noticed smoke coming out from the back of house next door.

“Ten firefighters, led by Mustafa Mosli, rushed to the scene on board two fire engines. Upon arrival, they saw the smoke and quickly conducted inspection.

“The firefighters had to break open the main door to determine the source of the smoke, which they discovered originated from a burning stove.

“It is believed that somebody was cooking something but later, leaving it unattended,” said the department’s spokesperson, adding that when rescue arrived, there was nobody inside the house.

According to the neighbour, the house owner had gone out to town.

“The fire did not cause any major structural damage,” said the spokesperson.