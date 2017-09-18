Man suffers multiple stab wounds in attack by group

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A man suffered multiple stab wounds after he was attacked by a group at an entertainment outlet along Jalan Petanak, here early yesterday.

The incident happened around 2am when a group of men is said to have initially approached the 28-year-old victim before setting upon him with sharp weapons.

The victim, who sustained stab wounds to his back and torso, was taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) following the incident and initially placed in the Red Zone, but was later moved to the Yellow Zone after it was determined that his injuries were not life threatening.

The motive of the attack was unclear.

In a separate case, a man in his 20s was badly injured after he was stabbed early yesterday.

The victim, who is said to be having a drinking session with his friends at a coffee shop in Padungan prior to the incident, was found by his friends near the Padungan roundabout at 3.20am.

He was rushed to SGH and subsequently placed in the Red Zone for further treatment.

According to sources, the victim suffered a single stab wound to his back, which punctured a lung, and that he was attacked by an individual in a suspected act of revenge.