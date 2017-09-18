MBBF is fair to all bodybuilders — vice president

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) vice-president Jamilah Ibrahim yesterday denied that the federation is unfair toward Sarawakian musclesmen when they competed in the recent Mr Asia championship in Seoul, South Korea.

She disclosed that MBBF have done its very best during the competition and footed the cost of all its participants including food, supplements, accomandation and the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Korea and back to Kuala Lumpur.

“The report is totally misleading as I was the team manager for the Malaysian team for the Mr. Asia where our bodybuilders won medals and their needs there were looked after, “ Jamilah said in response to a newspaper report published on Saturday.

Jamilah, who is also Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) vice-president, added that MBBF is fair to all bodybuilders from Sarawak, Sabah or Peninsular Malaysia.

The budget for each bodybuilder for the trip was 650 USD, she added, which included hotel, food, supplements while the air ticket was RM2, 500, adding up to about RM5, 000 per pax.

She reported that all the Malaysian bodybuilders were happy for the Mr. Asia 2017 trip and there was no complaint from them. That is why she was “shocked” to read the report claiming MBBF was unfair.

“I hope for the sport to benefit our Sarawak musclesmen, we don’t want any dispute with MBBF which have done a lot for Malaysian bodybuilding team and the wrong report should not be highlighted, “ Jamilah said further.

If there are any issues that arise, she suggested, SBBA should talk with MBBF and not highlight it in the media.