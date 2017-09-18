NRD makes it easy to apply for late birth registrations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LONG LAMA, Baram: Residents of Long Lama and the surrounding longhouses are breathing a huge sigh of relief as they have been able to apply for late birth registrations from their doorstep.

The registrations, which began Sept 16 and ends today, are conducted under an exercise carried out by the Miri Special Mobile Unit of the National Registration Department (NRD).

According to head of the unit Affrizan Bujang, they are intensifying efforts to handle applications and issuance of important documents for the communities living in the rural areas.

“Our team is here in Long Lama, one of many rural areas in Baram with the population mostly consisting of those from the Kayan and Kenyah communities, to conduct an exercise to better assist people in the rural areas.

“This exercise starts from Sept 16 until Sept 18 and we are targeting over 100 residents to receive their late birth registrations,” Affrizan told The Borneo Post when met at the exercise in Long Lama community hall on Saturday.

Affrizan advised those who have received their late birth registrations to head to NRD to apply for their identification card (IC).

He thanked Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau for helping to arrange the venue and called upon villagers to come to the community hall for the exercise.

Meanwhile, Dennis commended the NRD Special Mobile Unit for going to the ground and reaching out to rural folks.

“This assistance is really beneficial to those living in rural areas as they will not be left behind or be without their important documents,” he added.

The exercise, which commenced in 2009, will continue to be held until end of this year, with the next destination being Long San (from Sept 20 to 21).