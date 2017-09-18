Over 5,000 attend state-level Malaysia Day do despite rain

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: More than 5,000 people from various races, young and old, braved the heavy downpour on Saturday night to watch the state-level Malaysia Day celebration at Sibu Town Square Phase One.

The colourful and grand event was attended by the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, his wife Toh Puan Sri Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Other dignitaries attending the event were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Minister of International Trade and e-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and his wife Datin Sri Pauline Leong and former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin.

The highlight of the evening’s programme was the symbolic launching of the state-level Malaysia Day celebration.

Besides that, there were also the ‘Malaysia Day Celebration’ cake-cutting ceremony graced by the Head of State and also the handing-over ceremony of the Jalur Gemilang from the representative of Kembara Merdeka Negaraku convoy to the Head of State which was then handed over to the representative of the Royal Malaysian Navy to be hoisted to the accompaniment of the national anthem Negaraku.

The people who came all the way from the rural and urban areas were entertained by both local and invited artistes who performed to their delight.

The special occasion was made merrier by the fireworks that lit up the sky of Sibu.