Part of paved surface at Fort Emma Square, Kanowit caves in

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KANOWIT: A portion of the paved surface at Fort Emma Square here caved-in yesterday, believed due to soil erosion caused by incessant downpour for the past three days.

Kanowit police chief DSP Daniel Benjamin said the crack became more visible yesterday morning.

“The police had placed police line surrounding the affected area to caution members of the public from entering it while waiting for further action by the local authority,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

Meanwhile, a Kanowit District Council (KDC) councillor, Encharang Jackie, had said before that the river bank near the historical landmark Fort Emma was facing danger of collapsing due to soil erosion.

He said the soil at the river bank had gradually eroded the past 10 years.

The double-storey fort is facing the confluence of Rajang River and Kanowit River.

Previously, the ground floor of the fort was used as Kanowit History Gallery and public library while the first floor was used as Community Broadband Centre (CBC).

The soil erosion had forced the fort to be closed for few years now, affecting the operation of Kanowit CBC, public library and Kanowit History Gallery.

The fort was built by the White Rajah in 1851 at the town centre.

It was later relocated to a slope of a hill fronting the confluence of Batang Rajang and Kanowit River in 1859.

Named after the older sister of Charles Brooke, Emma, the fort was used by the British to monitor the activities of the Dayaks there then.

Fort Emma was the scene of a serious challenge to Brooke’s rule in Sarawak whereby in 1859, a number of Malay chiefs led by Syarif Masahor of Mukah and supported by the Sultan of Brunei planned a series of attacks to kill all the Europeans in Sarawak and Dutch Borneo.