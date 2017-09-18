PDP supreme council member rallies support for Salang

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A supreme council member of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Alexander Asing Sadai, has called on party members to give their full support to Julau member of parliament Datuk Joseph Salang in the coming 14th general election.

Salang has been nominated to defend the Julau seat by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing for Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I would like to urge all members of all BN component parties and especially from PDP to vote for him and to give him the biggest of majority,” he said during a visit to Rumah Cr Genta Sabot, Nanga Bilat in Julau yesterday.

He was accompanied by Salang.

Alexander added that both PDP and PRS had agreed to support each other’s candidates in their respective constituencies for the overall benefit of BN.

“To the rural folks it would be in their best interest to continue to support BN for more and better opportunities to improve their standard of living.

“We still need government assistance in infrastructure and amenities, educational aid for our children to allow them to go higher and in business, among others,” he said.

Alexander, who is a political secretary to the chief minister, expressed fear they would be left behind if they continued to be confrontational towards the government.

In his speech, Salang said he would not discriminate between voters who supported him and those who did not as he had done over the years representing the rural constituency.

“I will continue to treat them fairly as they are all rakyat of the Julau parliamentary constituency.

“But it is my hope that those who did not support BN will one day realise their mistake and return to the fold,” he said.

Similarly, he added, he would not take action against any civil servants in both Julau and Pakan for not supporting BN although his and BN supporters had often urged him to do so.

“If they do not like me or BN and persist in making disparaging remarks against me and in instigating the people against me, it is their own problem, their own cause or their own unhappiness and anger.

“They should avoid dwelling on such sadness or anger as after all, all elected BN representatives have one common agenda – to serve the rakyat and help them to progress,” he added.