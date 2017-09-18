Promoting greater awareness of cancer, reducing rates of late diagnosis

KUCHING: The high number of ‘late’ cancer diagnoses in Sarawak has prompted the Malaysian Oncological Society (MOS) to hold their 29th Annual Scientific Congress (Ascomos) for the very first time in the state this year.

To be held at Pullman Hotel Kuching from Dec 8 to 10, the two-and-a-half day Ascomos 2017, with the tag line ‘Pushing the Boundaries of Cancer – Together’, aims to stimulate awareness of the newest cancer research findings among all healthcare professionals involved in oncology.

Speaking during a press conference held yesterday, Dr Voon Pei Jye, an oncologist at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and the chair of the local Sarawak MOS committee, explained that he had pushed for this year’s Ascomos to be held in Sarawak to help raise awareness of cancer and its treatment options while potentially reducing rates of late diagnosis.

“While I don’t have any exact statistics on hand, it is very well known by local doctors and hospitals that there is a high rate of cancer cases in Sarawak that are being diagnosed in late or advanced stages.

“By holding the Ascomos in Sarawak, we have a higher chance of engaging local doctors to join the conference and gain a better understanding of the latest cancer research findings and the latest discoveries in cancer care,” he said.

Building on this, MOS president Dr Martin Mellor added that the conference would not be restricted to only oncologists, but would be open to all healthcare professionals who might play a vital role in fighting cancer such as radiologists, nurses and general practitioners (GPs) in particular.

“One of the problems with cancer is that it tends to present late and usually the first port of call is our GPs. The whole idea is to help encourage our colleagues to think of cancer as a primary diagnosis because if you miss cancer, the consequences of that can be very dire,” he explained.

With that said, Dr Mellor revealed that MOS, alongside the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM), would be working together with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Sarawak to help drive participation from local health care professionals in Kuching in the upcoming Ascomos and other future cancer awareness endeavours.

“We are still in discussion with potential issues, but we are striving to get the programme going because it is a very important pursuit for us, as GPs are the first in line for cancer diagnosis and if it is delayed, then it may be too late.”

However, just increasing awareness in the local healthcare community is not enough as Dr Voon reckons that there ought to be increased awareness of cancer, their symptoms and their causes to the general public as well.

“In Sarawak, the awareness of cancer is not very great and a lot of people still do not understand what cancer is exactly. So by increasing awareness, we can help dispel some of the common misconceptions that the general public have on cancer and its treatments to reduce the rates of late stage diagnosis and treatment rejection.

To achieve this, the MOS has engaged local newspapers such as The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and Sin Chew Daily to publish a series of articles regarding cancer to educate Sarawakians on cancer causes, symptoms and treatments.

The articles will be tailored for Sarawakians especially by focusing on most common cancers such as nasopharyngeal cancer of which we have one of the highest rate of occurrences in the world, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and cervical cancer.

In addition, the articles will also feature some key topics of cancer such as statistics, access to proper care and treatment, and the topic of palliative care for late stage cancer cases.

For The Borneo Post, the weekly 8-article long series will begin publishing on Sunday October 15 and end on December 3 in its Sunday edition thesundaypost and all these articles will be available on its website (www.theborneopost.com).

And beyond just raising awareness, Dr Muhammad Azrif, the chair of MOS’s scientific committee, added that the conference will aim to inspire more medical officers (MOs) to join the neglected field of oncology in Malaysia by providing them with free admittance to the event.

To obtain these free passes, MOs are encouraged to submit a cancer diagnosis case study that they have previously documented to the Ascomos website for review in order to determine whether or not they qualify.

“We are asking for a case study because we want to ensure that the free passes are given out to MOs who are genuinely interested in the field of oncology,” said Dr Azrif.

For other members of the wider healthcare community, early bird Ascomos tickets are now on sale from now until September 30th. Early bird tickets are priced RM500 for MOS registered members and RM600 for non-MOS members. Prices for ticket will increase after the early bird period.

For more information and further enquiries on Ascomos 2017, visit www.ascomos.com, e-mail ascomoskch2017@gmail.com or call 082-555189.