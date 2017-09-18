Routine stop sees fisherman held for drug offences

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUSA: A fisherman from Beladin was arrested by police for drug-related offences during a routine stop by police recently.

The 38-year-old from Kampung Hulu was heading here when anti-narcotics personnel from Betong District police headquarters flagged down his car and subjected him to a body check.

During the inspection, police found him in possession of two transparent plastic packets filled with what is believed to be Syabu, weighing an estimated 18g.

He was subsequently brought to the Betong District police headquarters where he tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine during a drug screening.

Police are investigating the matter under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Initial investigation indicated that the fisherman could have obtained the packets from a man in Kuching.