Special police task force to probe into tahfiz fire info leaks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will set up a special task force to probe into the leaks of information and investigation details concerning the tragic fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school in Jalan Keramat Hujung here, last Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police viewed seriously the matter, especially after the facts of the case and information on the arrests of the suspects, as well as pictures of the alleged suspects, went viral over the social media.

“I will ask Kuala Lumpur Police chief (Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh) to set up the task force to probe into the leaks of investigation information on this case under Section 203 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“We will take action against any individual, officer or member of the PDRM involved in leaking the information, we will not let them get away,” he told a press conference after feting the athletes involved in the 2017 SEA Games and the World Police and Fire Games at Bukit Aman here today.

Yesterday, the PDRM was reported to have taken the statements from 13 of its personnel to facilitate in the investigation into the leaks of classified information pertaining to the case.

Last Thursday, 21 students and two teachers met a fiery end in the 5.15 am fire at the school.

Seven youths aged between 11 and 18 had been arrested for allegedly setting the premises on fire. Six of them were tested positive for drugs.

Earlier, Mohamad Fuzi also presented the cash reward and certificates of appreciation to PDRM athletes and sport officers who contributed to Malaysia’s medal tally at the 2017 SEA Games and the World Police and Fire Games recently. – Bernama