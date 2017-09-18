State’s first Agro Park in Sarikei

CM says selection due to dynamic farmers, agriculture being economic strength in the division

SARIKEI: The first Agro Park in the state will be built in Sarikei next year – after all processes such as dividing the land into blocks have been completed.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, in disclosing this yesterday, said 500 acres of land located near the town, which had all the basic utilities such as water supply and electricity supply, had been approved for the Agro Park.

He said Sarikei was chosen for the pilot project based on the fact that agriculture was its economic strength and was home to dynamic farmers.

“The success of the pilot project would pave way for expansion to other areas,” he said when opening the Sarikei Innovation Centre (SIC) here, adding the next Agro Park would most likely be built in Samarahan which already had all the support facilities, especially Internet connectivity.

Saying that it was a new policy to lease land for agricultural purposes, the Chief Minister informed that the land would be divided into 50 blocks of 10 acres each which would be rented out to those genuinely interested in embarking not only on new technology to explore the potential of agriculture industry, but also those making use of the Internet to market their products.

He said this was to ensure that the land leased out by the government for agricultural purposes was not abused, pointing out from past experience that many successful applicants for agricultural land were not serious in developing them and, worst of all, sold the land to other parties.

Participants of the Agro Park needing financial assistance can apply for funds known as ‘Venture Capital’ from the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, he disclosed.

“Under the new policy, for the Agro Park the land is divided into blocks without any title issued, hence there is no room for abuse. Those who rent it either do the farming or have it taken back,” he explained.

This, he said, was also in line with the state government’s decision to shift the managing of its economic development from the traditional to the digital way. He believed switching to digital economy was the way forward, particularly to make Sarawak the most successful state in Malaysia by 2030.

Abang Johari explained that SIC was one of the main facilities to propel Sarikei towards becoming the Food Basket of Sarawak which, when combined with the Sadok Agropolitan being undertaken in Betong and Tanjung Manis Halal hub, would turn Sarawak into a regional food exporter.

He hoped local entrepreneurs would make full use of the SIC to explore modern agriculture such as fertigation method, censor technology, open market and so on.

Responding to a request made by Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii on the urgency to have a road to directly link Sarikei to Tanjung Manis, the Chief Minister said that he was aware of the need and would make known his definite decision soon.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, in his speech, thanked the state government for setting up the SIC.

He believed the local people especially those involved in business stood to benefit from the centre which was aimed to connect the local communities and to propel an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Other than that, he said the centre would create spin-offs to the local economy which in turn would uplift the living standard of the people in Sarikei; create agricultural business opportunities; encourage youth involvement in entrepreneurship; assist the local communities into the age of digital economy and spur the setting of similar innovation centres in the surrounding districts.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Gani and wife.