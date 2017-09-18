World champion Kagohara to hold two-day BJJ seminar starting tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Master and world champion Edison Kagohara will conduct a two-day seminar and clinic at the main dojo of Pesatuan Judo Sarawak (PJS) at Pending here starting tomorrow.

Kagohara Sensei is also the head instructor of World Over Limit BJJ team and president of Asia Sport Jiu Jitsu Federation.

He is still active in competitions in major world and regional events.

A spokesman for PJS, which organises the seminar, said yesterday that this is a rare opportunity for martial sports practitioners to learn the finer points of combat sports by a world class exponent.

He said PJS invited Kagohara to conduct the seminar for its members especially those preparing for Sukma to learn more on combat competition especially on ground fighting from the master.

However, the seminar is also open for other martial art exponents for a fee of RM150.

Those interested to attend the seminar can contact Nyam Sze Yong at 019 8199011 or Raphael Moa at 012 8270050 for more details.