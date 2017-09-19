82-year-old held for alleged rape

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police here have arrested an 82-year-old man earlier today to facilitate investigation into an alleged rape of a minor.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspect, who is a prominent businessman, surrendered himself to the police at around 6am today.

“The suspect surrendered himself after he was informed that the police had been looking for him,” he said.

On Monday, the victim’s mother lodged a police report after she suspected her daughter had been raped when the latter went out of the house since Sept 10.

The victim, aged 13, only returned home on Monday.

Police are investigating the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.