Anifah to highlight Rohingya issue at 72nd UNGA

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is expected to highlight the plight of the ethnic minority Rohingyas in the Rakhine state at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (72nd UNGA).

It will be among the highlights to be brought to the attention by Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman who will deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the UNGA meet.

In a statement yesterday, Wisma Putra said during the assembly in New York from yesterday to

Sept 26, Anifah would also highlight the question of Palestine, developments in the Korean Peninsula, elimination of nuclear weapons, Global Movement of Moderates and UN reform initiative.

“In addition, he is also expected to sign on behalf of the Malaysian Government, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the Memorandum of Understanding concerning Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 of the Joint Investigations Team, on Sept 20,” it said here yesterday.

While in New York, Wisma Putra said the minister was scheduled to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the 72nd UNGA to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Anifah was also scheduled to attend the Asean and OIC related meetings, Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting and Ministerial Meetings of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Wisma Putra said the theme for this year’s UNGA, ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’, focused on how the UN could assist people globally so that they might live in peace and lead a decent life in a sustainable way. — Bernama