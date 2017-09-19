Celebrating a decade of life through technology at SIGGRAPH Asia 2017

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BANGKOK: The region’s best minds in computer graphics and interactive techniques are set to convene in Bangkok, Thailand for the annual SIGGRAPH Asia.

Held from 27th to 30th November at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), the 10th edition of SIGGRAPH Asia is expected to attract close to 7,000 attendees from over 60 countries.

Themed, The Celebration of Life and Technology, the impetus behind this year’s conference and exhibition is to showcase how human experiences help push the boundaries of digital imaging, research, science, art, animation, gaming, interactivity, education and emerging technologies.

“Over a decade, SIGGRAPH Asia has grown from a niche event to one of the largest computer graphics and interactive techniques conference and exhibitions in the region. This year, we are proud to host SIGGRAPH Asia in Bangkok, which is home to one of the region’s fastest growing computer graphics and animation industries.

“It is a very exciting time to be in an industry that is evolving so quickly, where we are using technology to change the way we experience new things,” says Dr Surapong Lertsithichai, SIGGRAPH Asia 2017 Conference chair and director, Center for Creative Economy Project, Mahidol University, Thailand.

Keynotes at SIGGRAPH Asia this year include Albert Yu-Min Lin, Award Winning National Geographic Explorer, co-founder and chief science officer at Planet3 and Michael Cohen, Director of the Computational Photography Group at Facebook.

Renowned for applying an innovator’s approach to exploration, Albert will be sharing how he incorporates his unique approach into the work he does, while Mark will discuss how Facebook’s Computational Photography Team is incorporating 3D and virtual reality applications into the social media platform to enhance how share photos and videos are shared.

In addtion to the keynotes, SIGGRAPH Asia will host a Featured Session titled, How Real-Time Graphics Helps Pixar Make Feature Films. This panel session wil be led by Pixar Animation Studio’s Senior Graphics Software Engineers, Pol Jeremias-Vila, and David G Yu, who will demonstrate how Pixar applies real-time graphics in animation.

This year’s edition will see the return of the VR Showcase, which will delve deep into both virtual and augmented worlds to showcase the impact of immersive VR in fields such as healthcare, entertainment as well as its influence on human interactivity and engagement.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Technology program seeks to demonstrate how research on interactive technologies such as 3D interaction and brain-machine interface or brain-computer interface can help improve the way we live, work and play.

The Symposium on Mobile Graphics and Interactive Applications (MGIA) will highlight novel uses of graphics and interactivity on mobile devices and how we interact with digital content.

Increasingly sophisticated development environments, easy market access through application stores, and widespread device availability has created new opportunities for developers to participate in a global market that is estimated to grow to more than US$35 billion annually.

Also returning is the Computer Animation Festival; Asia’s premier computer animation festival which showcases a world-wide collection of the year’s best works. The festival will comprise of screenings and panels including presentations by industry experts related to computer animation and visual effects.

The event’s exhibitors will demonstrate their newest developments in hardware and software applications. Leading companies and brands include Epic Games, FORUM8, FoxRenderfarm, Ritsumeikan University, SOFA Framework, The Khronos Group, Tsinghua – Tencent Joint Lab, Simpitec Co., Ltd, Unity Technologies, VSOChina, Yannix (Thailand) Co Ltd, among numerous other brands.