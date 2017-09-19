Changes in rainfall patterns among causes of frequent flash floods — Ministry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA TERENGGANU: The frequent extraordinary flash floods in the country are a result of changes in rainfall patterns and uncontrolled development, besides other factors, said Natural Resources and Environment Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Ir Hamim Samuri.

As such, he said, the ministry was currently focusing on ensuring that the flood mitigation schemes (RTB) were implemented according to the plans and on giving advice to the agencies responsible on flood risks associated with changes in rainfall patterns.

“The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) will continue to advise the federal government, state governments including the local authorities and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) on possible floods based on the changing rainfall patterns.”

He said this to reporters after opening the Conference on Storm Water Management – Erosion and Sediment Control Plan attended by 150 participants comprising senior DID officers, contractors, developers, consultants and representatives of other government agencies, here, yesterday.

The conference was among initiatives by the DID to discuss the latest policies, guidelines and technology in an effort to prevent the occurrence of flash floods and environmental degradation.

The outcome of the discussions will be gathered by the DID and Malaysian Stormwater Organisation (MSO) for submission to the government. — Bernama