Govt approves RM25 million to reinstate padi seed quota

ALOR SETAR: The government will approve an additional allocation of RM25 million for the Agriculture and Agro-based Ministry to reinstate the previous quota on distribution of valid padi seeds at 80.000 tonnes, thus bringing an end to farmers’ grouses over the lack of subsidised padi seeds.

Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) chairman Datuk Othman Aziz said with the allocation the padi seeds could be made available to farmers at the original price of RM32 for each 20-kg bag as compared to RM48 previously.

“Before this, the quota for padi seeds nationwide was 80,000 tonnes … but under the 2017 Budget rationalisation programme, the government reduced the amount to 48,000 tonnes … and it became an issue among farmers.” He said this to reporters after a visit to Sungai Kedah/Anak Bukit Flood Mitigation Scheme Project here yesterday.

Recently, farmers in Kerian district, Perak claimed that subsidised padi seeds were insufficient which resulted in farmers having to purchase the seeds themselves. — Bernama