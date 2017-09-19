IKBN to provide free wiring repair service to tahfiz schools nationwide

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) has instructed National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) nationwide to provide free electrical wiring inspection and repair services to all tahfiz school located near them.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said KBS had identified approximately 100 tahfiz centres for the purposes so far. He said this followed the deadly fire at Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school that claimed the lives of its 21 students and two teachers, last Thursday morning.

“Although electrical wiring has nothing to do with the fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school, the ministry has instructed IKBN to carry out monitoring activity and to provide wiring inspection and repair services to all tahfiz centres near their premises.

“Besides, the KBS will also collaborate with the Home Ministry to identify the hotspots frequented by teenagers involved in drugs,” he told reporters after visiting the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school here yesterday.

Khairy said the KBS and the National Anti-Drug Agency also have their own rehabilitation programmes for those teenagers. — Bernama