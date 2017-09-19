Indonesia raises Bali’s volcano alert

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have raised the alert status level for a volcano in Bali following increased activity, China’s Xinhua news agency reported senior officials as saying.

Head of Mitigation Department of National Volcanology Agency Devy Kamil Syahbana said that the alert level of Gunung Agung volcano located in Karang Asem district was raised to the second highest level on Monday night and the dangerous zone area has been extended in the north, south, southeast and southwest of the volcano.

“We raised the alert status because there has been a hike in seismic activity. The evacuation zone actually at the radius of 6 km from the crater, but it has been extended to 7.5 km for the areas in the north, south, southeast and southwest,” he told Xinhua by phone. Several volcanic and tectonic quakes have occurred, said Syahbana.

Spokesman of national disaster agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Xinhua in a text message that a total of 44 villagers had fled their home and took shelters in safer ground.

However, the spokesman urged the people to keep calm and confirm the information they have gotten.

A total of 200,000 foreign holiday makers visit Bali island every month, the centre of Indonesia’s tourism industry, according to the national statistics bureau.

The Gunung Agung volcano which last erupted in 1963-1964, is still active, with a large and very deep crater which occasionally belches smoke and ash.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation with over 17,500 islands, is home to 129 active volcanoes. – Bernama