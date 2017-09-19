Kimlun’s latest building contract win garner favourable views — Analysts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kimlun Corporation Bhd’s (Kimlun) latest building contract win has generally garnered positive to neutral views from analysts.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Kimlun announced that wholly-owned subsidiary Kimlun Sdn Bhd had accepted the letter of award from Hillcrest Gardens Sdn Bhd for the construction of two blocks of condominiums and ancillary buildings at Mukim Petaling, Selangor.

Kimlun revealed that the contract sum for the project is RM214.8 million and construction work is expected to be completed by June 2020.

According to AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank), the latest contract has boosted Kimlun’s year to date (YTD) construction job wins to RM820 million, surpassing the research firm’s target of RM700 million for full-year financial year 2017 forecast (FY17F).

AmInvestment Bank therefore raised its assumption for FY17F construction job wins to RM900 million, resulting in the above mentioned earnings upgrades.

For FY18-19F, the research firm kept its assumption for construction job wins at a more normalised level of RM700 million annually.

With the latest contract, the research firm estimated that Kimlun’s outstanding construction order book now stands at about RM2.2 billion which will keep the group busy at least for the next 12 to 18 months.

Based on Kimlun’s announced contract wins on Bursa, the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) estimated the group’s YTD sum to now stand at RM320 million.

“This would bring its orderbook balance to RM2.5 billion, comprising RM2.2 billion for construction and RM320 million for manufacturing,” HLIB Research said.

“Overall, this would translate to a cover of 2.7-fold on FY16 revenue, which is a rather strong considering the relatively fast turnaround nature of Kimlun’s jobs.”

On the other hand, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) remained neutral on this contract given that YTD construction wins of RM815 million was still within its FY17E replenishment target of RM1 billion – accounting for 82 per cent with a remainder of RM185 million to be achieved.

Kenanga Research noted that assuming pre-tax margin assumption of eight per cent, the contract will contribute circa RM4.7 million to Kimlun’s bottomline per annum.

HLIB Research highlighted that overall, management is comfortable to achieve new job wins of RM600-700 million for FY17.

“However, this could surprise on the upside should Kimlun manage to secure chunky jobs such as the LRT3 where it has been invited to bid for two viaduct packages.

“Contracts for the LRT3 have just begun to roll out since last month (two viaduct packages awarded thus far),” the research arm said.

HLIB Research opined that while Kimlun posted record profits in FY16 of RM82 million, this should stage a decline in FY17.

“This is due to downward normalisation in construction margins and timing gap for its manufacturing division (completion of SMRT Thompson Line and commencement of MRT2).”

For the remainder of FY17, Kenanga Research believed its FY17E replenishment target of RM1 billion is achievable, backed by affordable housing projects given their pioneer status as an industrialised buidling system (IBS) player, which allows for speedier construction and less labour requirements.

It noted that current outstanding construction order-book stands at circa RM2.1 billion providing visibility for the next two years.

Meanwhile, the research arm expected construction works from Pan Borneo, which makes up circa 30 per cent of their outstanding order-book to only pick up at quicker pace from the second half of 2018 (2H18).

YTD, Kimlun has secured circa RM90 million of manufacturing orders making up 30 per cent of Kenanga Research’s RM300 million targeted replenishment.

The research arm noted that replenishment target is backed by potential Singapore manufacturing packages, i.e. DTSS 2, MRT Circle line 6 and North South Corridor Expressway to be awarded within the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17).

“Current outstanding manufacturing order-book stands at RM0.33 billion providing visibility for circa two years,” it said.

Overall, AmInvestment Bank continued to like Kimlun as the group is a good proxy to the booming local construction sector given its involvement in the MRT2 (supply of precast concrete segments), Pan Borneo Highway and the construction of affordable housing.