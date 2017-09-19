Kpg Bumbok stalls dismantled, hawkers to move to new centre

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Kampung Bumbok roadside hawker stalls has been dismantled by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) under the supervision of the police this morning.

No one was trading there during the time although one or two hawkers did come over to express their grouses and disappointment to the personnel on duty.

The situation was reported to be under control.

The wooden stalls were dismantled so that the hawkers could all move to the new Kampung Bumbok hawker centre just nearby. The new centre was opened in July 2017.

When met at Kota Sentosa this afternoon, MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang said the dismantling of the old roadside hawker stalls and the opening of the new centre – both at Jalan Batu Kitang – was aimed at providing personal safety and avoiding road accidents.

He said the interest of the community at large has to take precedence over few persons, adding that the new hawker centre is a safe and proper place to trade and shop.

Lo, who is Batu Kitang assemblyman, urged people to stay calm and not to politicise the matter.

The scene this morning. Video by Chimon Upon