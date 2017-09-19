Melaka police nab 29 ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate members

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MELAKA: Melaka police have arrested 29 Chinese nationals who turned a Vista Kirana bungalow in Ayer Keroh here into a ‘Macau Scam’ call centre.

According to Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan the 26 men and three women aged between 20 and 48 years, were arrested while they were running the call centre at about 12.30pm on Sept 14.

He said based on police intelligence, the 24-hour ‘Macau Scam’ call centre which had been operating for the last two months targeted Hong Kong and Chinese citizens.

“The syndicate members will contact these victims using voice over Internet protocol service by amending the caller’s number and deceiving victims with information that they had won a lucky draw worth millions of dollars from companies in both the countries.

“The victims are then required to make a certain payment for tax and insurance to transfer the money into their accounts,” he told reporters at a press conference here yesterday.

Also present was Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Baderulhisham Baharudin.

Abd Jalil added that the Chinese nationals entered the country using a social visit pass and they did not leave the bungalow as long a they were at the centre as their food and drinks were delivered to them.

He said police also seized various telecommunication equipment including telephones, mobile phones and scripts used by syndicate members to deceive victims.

Commenting further, he said the syndicate members also posed as court or police officers claiming that the victims were involved in illegal activities such as money lending, extortion and drug trafficking.

In addition the syndicate members would claim to be bank officers informing the victims that they had arrears in their credit card payments or that their child had been abducted.

“The syndicate made use of local residents’ accounts to transfer the payment made by the victims and syndicate members could not be contacted after the transaction,” he added.

He said all the syndicate members were detained to assist investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

In Melaka he said, 89 local residents had been cheated by the Macau Scam syndicate from January to August this year which involved losses of about RM2 million as compared to 20 cases with losses of RM1.3 million in the corresponding period last year.

As such Abd Jalil advised the public to be cautious when receiving calls from strangers, refrain from sharing personal information on their bank account and identity card numbers and to end the phone conversation if in doubt. — Bernama