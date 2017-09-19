Murum Junction Substation brings power to rural, interior areas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BELAGA: Sarawak Energy Bhd’s Murum Junction Substation marks a significant milestone in the state’s continued efforts to develop a modern power system in rural areas and ensure access to reliable 24-hour power for communities residing in its interior.

The 275kV transmission substation, built at a cost of RM100 million, integrates bulk power generated from the 2,400MW Bakun and 944MW Murum hydroelectric plants.

From the substation, power is supplied to villages through rural substations as well as into the state grid via the Similajau transmission substation, strengthening overall system reliability for the state. The extra-high voltage transmission substation was declared open by Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom yesterday.

Present to witness the ceremony were Assistant Minister for Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister for Water Supply Datuk Liwan Lagang and permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utilities Dato Alice Jawan. Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili represented the energy corporation.

Also present were Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong and Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

In his speech, Dr Rundi said the Murum Junction Substation is an example of a big project implemented by the state government as a game changer to speed up infrastructure development in rural areas.

“We want all people to enjoy 24-hour electricity supply – I know you have been patient all these years but we need prudent expenditures and planning to ensure security and sustainability of our power supply,” said Dr Rundi when responding to Ugak’s request earlier to speed up infrastructure development in Hulu Rajang parliamentary constituency, especially in Belaga.

Dr Rundi, who is Kemena assemblyman, also said the substation is the state government’s long-term strategy to develop hydropower in rural areas under Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) to help speed up infrastructure development.

“With the extra high voltage of Murum substation located in the rural area, we are able to grid-connect rural towns, villages and longhouses in the vicinity.”

Adding that Belaga town and longhouses along the way would be connected to this substation by next year, he said the line would subsequently be extended to Punan Bah and the longhouses along the way.

In addition, he said the Murum Junction Substation would be utilising covered-conductors to connect to Belaga town by the end of next year, as part of the state’s effort in constantly exploring ways to improve on the performance of the distribution system in the rural areas.

He said power lines utilising covered conductors are insulated and protected from tree branches or wildlife disturbance, among other things; thus reducing interruptions and enhancing reliability.

The installation of these insulated lines would be undertaken and fully financed by Sarawak Energy at a cost of around RM40 million.

“We try our level best to make sure all Sarawakians will enjoy 24-hour electricity supply by 2025,” he said, adding that the state government is now focusing on three rural electrification initiatives; namely Rural Power Supply Scheme, Rural Electrification Scheme and Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme.

Located 160km away from Bintulu in the Belaga District, the facility won the ‘Best Project for Medium (Infrastructure) Category’ at the Malaysian Construction Industry Excellence Awards 2016.

Sharbini said the award demonstrated Sarawak Energy’s commitment to achieving high standard and quality in project delivery while fulfilling the state’s development agenda to modernise the state’s power system including for rural areas.

“We are committed to our role in supporting the state government’s ongoing efforts in developing basic infrastructure.

“This substation is critical in Sarawak Energy’s effort to expand the distribution grid in the Upper Rajang area.

“I am also proud of this award as it demonstrates Sarawak Energy’s focus on quality and commitment towards project delivery excellence, which is one of our five corporate key focus areas.”

According to Sharbini, the substation – completed ahead of schedule – was first commissioned in September 2014.

He said other than transmitting reliable and renewable power from Murum and Bakun, it has also enhanced reliability of supply to the community at Bakun Resettlement and its surrounding areas.

“Residents have been connected with the state grid since May 31 this year and are no longer dependent on conventional diesel generation, while residents in Belaga can expect to be connected to the grid sometime next year,” he said.