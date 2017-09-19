Petronas Chemicals bags three awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PCG) recently bestowed three awards for its excellence in corporate governance and stewardship at the ‘Institutional Investor Awards for Corporates’, held in Singapore.

The company emerged winner in the Best Strategic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category and named as first runner-up for two other categories namely the Most Organised Investor Relations and the Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance.

Commenting on the award, PCG managing director/chief executive officer Datuk Sazali Hamzah, said, “We are honoured to accept the ‘Institutional Investor Awards for Corporates’ in these three categories.

“This prestigious awards recognise and honour corporations in the Southeast Asia region for their efforts in championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship and we are privileged to be included in list of recipients.

“Being recognised as the winner of strategic CSR programmes tonight has further strengthened our resolve to raise the bar in establishing many more far-reaching sustainability projects.

“As an ethical, social and environmentally responsible company, PCG fully appreciates the importance of contributing to the wellbeing of the environment and the people living in areas where we operate.

“All of our endeavours are aimed at achieving our commercial objectives while carrying out our responsibility towards sustainable socioeconomic development and the environment,” he added.

Elaborating further, Datuk Sazali said, “PCG supports the Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad’s initiatives which encourage listed companies to adopt international best practice in disclosure, transparency and investor relations. PCG strictly adheres to these principles when communicating with our shareholders, analysts and regulators, and we are delighted that our efforts have been acknowledged through the ‘Most Organised Investor Relations’ and ‘Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance’ awards.”

Organised by Alpha Southeast Financial, the Institutional Investor Awards for Corporates is an annual poll carried out to find Southeast Asia’s top ranking companies who are investors’ favourites.

This year, the votes came from more than 528 investors and analysts across the region as well as US and Europe. The participants include fund managers with investment interests in Southeast Asia, large institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, funds of hedge funds, private banks, equity and fixed income brokers as well as buy and sell-side analysts.

This year, a total of 24 Southeast Asian public listed companies were ranked based on their practices, be it on corporate governance, investor relations disclosure, transparency, financial management, integrated reporting, CSR and dividend policy.

Apart from PCG, there were five leading Malaysian companies that were also voted for the awards, namely: KLCC Property Holdings Berhad, Sime Darby Group, AmBank Group and Bursa Malaysia.

Also present at the awards ceremony were PCG’s chief financial officer, Rashidah Alias; head of corporate Affairs and Administration, Siti Azlina Latif; and Head of Investor Relations, Zaida Alia Shaari.

Commenting on the awards, Rashidah said, “Communicating directly and often in person with shareholders and analysts demonstrates PCG’s confidence in our strategy, and these award reflect the investment community’s confidence in PCG through our commitment to openness, transparency and maintaining a two-way interaction with financial markets.” — Bernama