Proposal to amend GST Act to be tabled in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 2014 will be amended to enable the government to collect billions of ringgit in taxes from foreign companies operating in Malaysia under the digital economy.

Customs Department director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said the proposal for the amendment would be tabled when Parliament reconvenes next month.

“The biggest loss in the digital economy is the business-to-consumer transaction. The company providing the business is overseas and in sending direct to the consumer here, they may get their payment immediately, while the service is not taxed.

“That is discrimination towards local players who are taxed,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the GST Conference 2017 here yesterday.Also present was Treasury secretary general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

Subromaniam said among businesses in Malaysia’s digital economy that enjoy tax-exemptions currently were software developers and well-known social media platforms.

He said the proposal for the amendment to the GST Act is still under discussion with the Finance Ministry and relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, he said the Customs Department is on track to achieve its tax target of RM42 billion for this year, including contributions from the GST. It collected RM41 billion in total taxes in 2016.— Bernama