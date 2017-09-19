‘Public awareness vital in combating haze’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Public awareness is crucial in resolving the haze issue, specifically in Malaysia, said Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM)’s Centre for Science and Environment Studies director, Dr Shaikh Mohd Saifuddeen Shaikh Mohd Salleh.

He said traditional farming methods practised by the indigenous people in Indonesia and its palm oil industry had contributed a lot to air pollution.

“There is nothing wrong with embarking on economic growth but it has to be done with full responsibility and integrity as everyone plays a significant role in preserving the environment.

“We cannot just pass the buck to the government and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) when it comes to caring for our environment.

“Malaysia is usually at the receiving end and would get the haze from Indonesia. Although haze is also caused by vehicles and open burning, I understand that the amount of smoke released by these sort of activities is minimal compared to the burning of forests,” he told a press conference during the Expert Group Consultation (EGC) on Bioethical Perspective of Haze in Malaysia, here, yesterday.

“Unlike Indonesia, forest burning is not practised in Malaysia. I understand that palm oil is an important commodity, generating jobs and improving the economy. However, it is important for us to find a balance between protecting the environment and economic prosperity,” he added.

Dr Shaikh Mohd Saifuddeen described haze as a transboundary issue that resulted in difficulties to tackle the problem as it involves a number of countries. — Bernama